Peggy Jo Collins, 82, of St. Leonard, MD, formerly of Crofton, MD, passed away peacefully at her home on September 22, 2024. Born on February 11, 1942, in Forney Creek, NC, she was the beloved daughter of the late William E. and Julia E. Collins.

Peggy began her career at C & P Telephone, transitioned through Bell Atlantic, and ultimately retired from Verizon in the Management Department. A lifelong learner and avid reader, she found joy in the written word and shared that passion with those around her.

Peggy was not only a devoted mother and grandmother but also a truly vibrant spirit who touched the lives of many. Her grandson, Robert Conners, described her as “one of the most loving people I’ve ever known,” a testament to the warmth and kindness she radiated throughout her life.

She is survived by her son, Kevin Wilson, and his wife Tamara; her daughter, Kelly Gaestel, and her husband David; her grandson Robert; and her sister, Gaye Carter.

Peggy will be deeply missed by all who knew her, and her legacy of love will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

Services will be private.