Gloria Maples Johnson, 78, of Solomons, Maryland passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at the Washington Hospital Center, Washington D.C.

She was born Jun 10, 1946, in Wise County, Virginia, the daughter of William Henry Maples and Edith Severia Sloan.

She married James Rayburn Johnson on Sept 4, 1965 at the First Church of God in Norton Virginia; he survives in Solomons, Maryland. She and her husband moved to the Washington D. C. area in 1966 and called the area home until her death, living both in Virginia and Maryland.

She was a 1964 graduate of J. J. Kelly High School of Wise, Virginia. She was a licensed insurance agent and, prior to 1970, worked at insurance agencies in Norton, Virginia and Washington D.C. She took a break after 1970 to raise two sons, then returned to her profession, working at insurance agencies in Woodbridge, Virginia and Leonardtown, Maryland. She worked many long hours to satisfy the needs of the Agencies and customers whom she served, following the credo attached to her high school annual picture, “I fear nothing but doing wrong”. She retired from the Combs & Drury Insurance Agency at Leonardtown in 2009.

Besides her husband, Mrs. Johnson is survived by two sons, Wesley Allen Johnson of Sterling, Virginia and Gregory Oren Johnson of St. Louis, and one sister, Jewell Lee Maples Dockery and her husband Roy Lee Dockery Jr of Esserville, Virginia, brother-in-law Larry Huffstutler of Greeneville, Tennessee and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and, two sisters, Helen Virginia Maples Slagle of Norton, Virginia, and Linda Sharon Maples Huffstutler of Greeneville, Tennessee, and one brother, Carl Maples of Chesterfield, Virginia.

Mrs. Johnson loved cooking, decorating for Christmas, shopping, going to movies, watching NCIS and baseball on TV, and going out for coffee or dining with her family and many friends; and, on Sunday watching her son, Rev. Greg Johnson, deliver, on-line, his sermon at his church in St Louis. She was a baptized Christian. She loved to travel and visit her and her husband’s extended families. Giving to others was one of her greatest joys.

Services are unplanned at this time, but a future Service or Celebration of Life event is being considered.