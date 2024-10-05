Nancy Turner Skillman passed away on September 28, 2024. Nancy was born on October 13, 1933, the daughter of Melvin Woodrow and Doris Alma (Leitch) Turner.

Nancy and her husband, Maurice Elwood Skillman, were married in 1956, and the couple lived in Dunkirk, where they happily adjusted to farm life.

Nancy began her career at First National Bank in Upper Marlboro. She later became branch manager at M&T Bank in Deale, Maryland. After retirement, she worked as a receptionist for Dr. Steinfeld and Dr. Jones in Shady side. She then moved on to work for Calvert Arundel Medicine in Owings, Maryland.

She is survived by her four children Marsha Lois Parks (Michael), Elaine Beatty Patterson (Lester), Raymond Skillman, Melissa Skillman Longfellow (Bobby), eleven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She also leaves behind two brothers, David Turner, and Stuart Turner (Jill), and sister-in-law Debbie Turner. She was preceded in death by brothers, Melvin Turner, Paul Turner, and Gary Turner, and sister-in-law Jeanne Turner. She leaves behind many cousins, nieces, and nephews. With five brothers Nancy quickly became an avid sports fan and rooted for the Redskins, the Orioles, the Capitals, and attended many of her grandchildren’s games and often tried to referee.

In her spare time, Nancy crocheted and often helped out with Hospice. She loved spending time with family and Sunday dinners were a must.

She will be deeply missed and thought of often.

A memorial is scheduled for October 16, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. at St. James’ Parish. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery.

In remembrance of Nancy, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.