Darla Ray Sipe, 69,

October 4, 2024

Darla Ray Sipe, 69, of Lothian passed away September 28, 2024, at Calvert Memorial Hospital. She was born February 3, 1955, in Washington, DC to Frank Edward and Nellie Ray Caputo. She married Glenn Allen Sipe on February 10, 1973. Darla was a homemaker for her family and park manager for 34 years. In her free time, she enjoyed playing BINGO and slot machines, spoiling her children and grandchildren, cutting grass, her pets, and spending time with her family.

Darla is survived by her husband Glenn Sipe, son Frank Sipe and his wife Christy of Lothian, Brian Sipe, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Darla was preceded in death by her son Glenn Allen Sipe, daughter in law Carla Patricia Sipe, sister Sharon Ann Raleigh, and brother John Caputo.

Visitation
Thursday, October 3, 2024
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

&

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

Services

  • Funeral Service

Friday, October 4, 2024
11:00 AM

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

Interment

  • Burial

 

Southern Memorial Gardens

10155 Ward Road
Dunkirk, MD 20754

