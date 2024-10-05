Betty Ann Trott, 91, of Dunkirk passed away September 29, 2024 at her home. She was born July 25, 1933 in Lee County, VA to Ewing and Bonnie (Alvis) Willis.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Winfield Moreland Trott and her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children Bonnie Burris of Chesapeake Beach and Willis Trott and his wife Linda of Jarrettsville, grandson Joseph Bylan, great-grandchildren Ella and Luke Bylan and sister Judith Marie LoBue.

Services for Betty will be private. Memorial donations in Betty’s name may be made to the Smithville United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.