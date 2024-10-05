Henry Eugene Merryman, age 79, died September 30, 2024. Henry was born on January 15, 1945, in Columbia Hospital for Women in Washington, D.C., where his own children would be born 28 and 30 years later. He was the son of the late Leonard Burroes Merryman and the late Sophia Stewart Merryman.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Hedrick Merryman; a son, Michael Eugene Merryman, and his wife Susan; a daughter, Michelle Merryman Weisburgh and her husband Michael Neil Weisburgh; four grandchildren, Leah Anne Merryman, Alexander Eugene Merryman, Lucy Cathryn Weisburgh, and Maggie Grace Weisburgh. He is also survived by one brother, Leonard Leon Merryman and his wife Ann. Henry was preceded in death by one brother, Billy Joe Merryman, and his sister, Jean Carol Manders.

Henry graduated from Chamberlain Vocational High School in June of 1963. After graduation he worked for Sears as a service technician for three years. His service in the federal government started in February of 1966, when he went to work for GSA in Washington, D.C. as an Operating Engineer. In February of 1967 Henry went to work at Andrews AFB as a HVAC mechanic, and after working there for thirty-six years in several supervising roles he retired as Mechanical Superintendent in 2003. Henry was a member of the D.C. Air National Guard from 1965 to 1971 and achieved the rank of staff sergeant.

Since 2023 Henry has been attending Emmanuel Church in Huntingtown, MD. Prior to that Henry was a member of the Huntingtown United Methodist Church since 1979. Before coming to Huntingtown, he was a member of the Clinton United Methodist Church in Clinton, MD. At both Churches Henry was known as “Mr. Fix-it.” He loved the challenge of “fixing things.” It gave him much pleasure to be able to fix something and not have to replace it. He also loved people and loved brainstorming with the mechanics of how to repair items to save the church from having to purchase new items. Because of his handyman skills, he was able to use his gifts to help many people and charitable organizations in Huntingtown and in the county. He organized a team of volunteers to put up the Christmas lights in Huntingtown each year, also volunteered at the Project Echo Thrift Store, and led Christmas in April teams for many years. Henry also loved working with children and young adults. He was a T-ball and soccer coach for many years, taught Sunday school for sixteen years, was a youth leader for many years at church, and totally adored joking and talking with children and young adults. He loved teaching his children and grandchildren new skills. He always told them he could fix anything but a broken heart.

He and Barbara loved to travel and were privileged to travel to many destinations throughout the world. He loved watching the old TV shows; Laurel and Hardy, I Love Lucy, The Andy Griffith Show, Beverly Hillbillies, and any of the old comedies.

Henry’s family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations on his honor and memory be made to a scholarship fund being established through Emmanuel Church. Donation information will appear here when the information is available.