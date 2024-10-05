The days are a little less bright without Jean’s smile.

Jean Lorraine Butler Wise, after a protracted struggle with dementia, died on October 1, 2024 while residing at Somerford Place of Frederick, MD. Jean was born 13 December 1927 in Washington, DC and was the oldest daughter of the late Rawley Martin Butler and Hilda Wilhelmina “Billie” (Niner) Butler and sister to the late Carole Humke. The passing of Jean marks the end of a generation as she is the last of the Wise family elders, as well as, the Niner family elders.

Jean moved to Berkeley Springs, WV in 1942 where she met Joe Wise, her husband of 67 years. After the war, Jean and Joe moved to the Washington DC Metro Area where they raised ten children and created a home where family and friends alike were welcomed. Jean was at her best as chef and hostess preparing veritable banquets for holidays and family gatherings. Together, Jean and Joe lived life to its fullest and traveled to many places within the USA and abroad often in the company of family and friends.

Jean is remembered by her surviving daughters and sons-in-law, Kathleen and David Bushman, Loraine Long, Jo Ann and Alan Wetzel and her sons and daughters-in-law, Mary (Lanen) Wise (surviving wife of Dave), Richard and Pat (Bakley) Wise, Thomas Wise, Robert and Sandra (Boatright) Wise, John and Farrah (Hopkins) Wise and Matthew Wise, and 30 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Of which, Carole’s children, the Garvins, were quite special to Jean.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Joe. Her sister, Carole, oldest son David Joseph, daughter Patricia Jean, granddaughters Abigal Pratt and Katheryn Bushman and grandsons Jonathan Bushman, Jeremy Wise and Nicholas Wise.

Jean will be laid to rest at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD along side her husband, Joe on Monday, October 7th at 12:00pm. The graveside service will be held for family and close friends with a celebration of Jean’s life to be held at the Marriott Courtyard event room, 12521 Prosperity Drive, Silver Spring, MD.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund.