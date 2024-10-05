Peggy Joyce Gooch, 85, of Deale, MD, passed away on October 3, 2024, at her home. Born in Meridian, MS, on January 15, 1939, she was the daughter of Lydia Belle (Jackson) and Louis Elmore Davis. Peggy grew up in Georgia where she attended public school. She married Alvice E. Garrett and lived in several duty stations where Alvice had been assigned while serving in the United States Air Force. They later divorced and Peggy moved to Harwood, MD in 1972. She married Charles Edward Gooch in 1974, and together they made their home in Deale, MD. Peggy was employed as a waitress at Skipjack Restaurant for many years, and at Happy Harbor for over twenty-five years. She enjoyed playing the slot machines, indulging in snack foods, playing with her dogs, and especially loved being at home with her family.

Peggy is survived by her sons Alvice E. “Chip” Garrett, Jr. and his wife Debbie of Dunkirk, MD, and Michael Louis Garrett and his wife Sharon of Deale, MD; grandchildren Michelle Lawley, Kristin Garrett; Ashlee Garrett, Amber Llanes, Stephanie Harris, and Sean Snyder; nine great-grandchildren; and brothers Jack Davis of Nashville, TN, and Don Davis of Huntsville, AL. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Edward Gooch; parents Louis and Lydia Davis; former husband Alvice Eugene Garrett; one sister, and four brothers.