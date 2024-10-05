AME2 Dellard Lee “Del” Lancaster, USN, (Ret.), 74, passed away on September 27, 2024 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, with his loving family at his side.

He was born on November 7, 1949 in Peoria, IL to the late Dolan Curless Lancaster and Loubisa Ellen (nee: Voney) Lancaster.

After graduating high school, Del enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country for 20 dedicated years, retiring as an Aircraft Mechanic. He served during the Vietnam war and earned numerous medals, citations and ribbons during his enlistment. With the Navy he travelled all over the world, with his favorite station being the Philippines where he served two tours and met the love of his life, Shirley Adorias Lancaster. On September 5, 1987, the two married in the Philippines and celebrated 37 wonderful years of marriage. After retiring from the Navy, he was employed by BAE for eight years and Northrup Grumman for 12 years as a skilled aircraft mechanic.

He and his wife, and later his children, all were avid bowlers, bowling every Friday on a league. He enjoyed playing softball and was affectionately known as “Slug-O” and “Duck.” He loved spending time with his family, vacationing in San Diego, going to Sea World and Disneyland. Every year they went camping and to Kings Dominion. In addition to the Philippines he also enjoyed a cruise to the Bahamas for his 25th wedding anniversary. He loved his wife’s cooking and taught her to make some of his favorite dishes from his mother, including chicken and dumplings and beef stew, which he loved. He also enjoyed watching wheel of fortune and jeopardy as a family.

In addition to his beloved wife, Shirley, he is also survived by his children: Tammy Bloom of Missouri, Mary Lancaster of Lexington Park, MD and Matthew Lancaster of Lexington Park, MD; his grandchildren: Vivian Lancaster, Vaniyah Fant, Jonmichael Fant, Jr., Valiyah Fant, Jaxon Fant, Nathan Lawrence-Lancaster, Justin Lawrence, Bryan Lawrence, Kevin Lawrence, Austin Lawrence, Blaine Bloom,, Aurora Bloom, Ember Bloom, Chelsea Lancaster, Jason Lancaster, Skylar Butler, Blake Butler, Haleigh Butler, and MJ Roney; his great-grandchildren: Avalynne, Kaison, Kayson, Axel, and Coraline; and extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Michael Lancaster; daughter, Mandy Lancaster; and brothers, Dolan Orval Lancaster and James Edward “Jim” Lancaster.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., with a Service celebrated by Deacon Juan Ortiz at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.