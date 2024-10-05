Joseph Rudolph Thompson, Sr., 84 of Great Mills, MD passed away on September 26, 2024, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 23, 1940, near Hermanville, MD to the late Rudolph Aloysius Thompson and Edith (nee: Dyson) Thompson.

Joe was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. He attended Great Mills High School in Great Mills, MD and went on to join the Army in 1958. On September 22, 1962, he married his beloved wife, the late Patricia Ruth (Pat) Thompson at Holy Face Catholic Church in Great Mills, Maryland. Together they celebrated over 58 wonderful years of marriage.

Joe is survived by his children: Patti Mansfield (Fred) of La Plata, MD, Peggy Thompson of Great Mills, MD, and Joe Thompson, Jr. (Flora Joy) of Great Mills, MD; brother, Thomas Aloysius Thompson (Jeri) of Mechanicsville, MD; sister, Linda Marie Brown (Thomas) of Leonardtown, MD; grandchildren: Josh Decker (Clancy Cullison), Jason Decker (Kasey Dunbar), Russell Murray (Jessica), Shannon Preston (James), Sharrie Cutchember, Darren Combs-Thompson, and Audrey Combs; great grandchildren: Josh Jr., Cora, Audrey, Ayden, Levi, Marilyn, Axel, Kailyn, Trey, Cayden, Amaiyah, Janae, Jordan, James IV, Jameson, Jeslyn, Jailyn, and Jalil; brother-in-law, Brother William Coombs of Adelphi, MD; and sisters-in-law, JoAnn Coombs, Carol Ann Coombs and Louise Coombs of Great Mills, MD, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife Pat, his sister, Elizabeth E. (Betty) Lindsay, and his grandson, Jared Mansfield.

Joe spent 3 years from 1958 to 1961 in the Army assigned to the Army Ordnance Branch. After his honorable discharge, Joe worked 30+ years for Bell Atlantic as a cable splicer until his retirement in 1995. He worked a few more years at DynCorp as a general mechanic before permanently retiring.

Throughout his life, Joe enjoyed playing and coaching softball in the local community softball league. His famous move for the grandkids was to pick up a softball between his feet and flip it up behind his head to catch it. He also enjoyed organizing and participating in fundraising events such as Turkey shoots to raise money for charity. In his younger days, he enjoyed racing speed boats at Dennis Point Marina and Swann’s Pier in Piney Point.

Joe was very active in community service groups throughout his life. He was an active member of the St. Mary’s County Friendly Fund starting back in 1987 and he served as Vice President of the chapter for many of those years. The Friendly Fund raises funds for local families experiencing financial difficulties. He also was a member and former President of the Tri-County Council Telephone Pioneers that focuses on helping those in need. He volunteered at Holy Face Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Holy Face Council. He also enjoyed volunteering with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program to provide meals and to transport seniors to doctor appointments. He received official citations from Senator Roy Dyson for his volunteer efforts over several years with this program.

Serving as Pallbearers will be his grandchildren Josh Decker and Jason Decker and his nephews, Michael Thompson and Chris Thompson. Honorary Pallbearers will be his great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for Joe’s Life Celebration on October 15, 2024, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 6:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Scott Holmer on October 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., at Holy Face Catholic Church, 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650. https://www.medstarhealth.org/locations/hospice-of-st-marys or The Mission, PO Box 2011, California, Maryland 20619. https://seekingshelter.com/

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.