Michael Warren Laney, 69, of Leonardtown, MD passed away peacefully, after a courageous battle with cancer, on September 28, 2024 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on October 1, 1954 in San Diego, CA to Edward Veloras Laney, Jr. of Hollywood, MD and the late Margaret Ann “Marge” (nee: Lacer) Laney.

Mike is a 1972 graduate of Mount Vernon High School, where he participated in NJROTC, Marching Band, and Boy Scouts. He attended James Madison University, where he studied pre-law. Mike moved to Southern Maryland in 1974, making St. Mary’s County his home. He was employed by the Department of Defense for 47 dedicated years of support, retiring in February 2020, as a Identify Friend or Foe (IFF) Fleet Support Specialist for NAVAIR at Webster Field. He really enjoyed traveling for his job especially when he got to visit Hawaii and take his wife. On April 15, 1978 he married his beloved wife, Brenda Lee (nee: Knott) Laney at Our Lady’s Catholic Church, Leonardtown, MD. Together they raised 3 wonderful children and celebrated over 46 wonderful years of marriage.

To Mike the key to life was his family and spending most of his time doing activities with them. He and his wife enjoyed motorcycle trips through Skyline Drive, the Tail of the Dragon in Tennessee (just outside the Smoky Mountains) and the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. He loved to work on all his family’s cars, and over the years restored three cars with his sons, a 1970 Pontiac GTO, 1966 Pontiac Lemans Convertible, and a 1972 Chevy Monte Carlo. Mike loved to camp with his family and would often visit Lake Gaston in North Carolina, Winchester, Virginia and Ocean City, Maryland. He also enjoyed boating and fishing on his boat he called “It’ll Do 2” and was an avid water skier for many years. He loved going on roller coasters at amusement parks and playing board games with his family, often telling them to remember “It’s just a game”. Mike was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone and was always just a phone call away if you ever needed advice.

He was a member of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and the North South Skirmish Association (NSSA). He spent many years volunteering at the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department carnival.

In addition to his beloved wife, Brenda, Mike is also survived by his children: Heather Smith (Gary) of Nokesville, VA; Michael Laney, Jr. (Sheli) of Great Mills, MD, and Christopher Laney (Rachel) of Leonardtown, MD; his beloved dog George; his sisters, Karen Laney Schaefer (Jack) of Woodbridge, VA and Diane Laney Kellam (Jeff) of King George, VA; his grandchildren: Robert Smith, Brayden Smith, Hunter Smith, Madeleine Smith, Keegan Smith, Logan Abraham, Terese Laney, Alexander Laney and another little Laney, Baby James, due in January; and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Marge Laney.

Family will receive friends on October 9, 2024 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Cwik on October, 2024 at 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady’s Catholic Church, 41410 Medley’s Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow the Mass at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as Pallbearers will be: Michael Laney Jr, Christopher Laney, Logan Abraham, Robert Smith, Jack Schaeffer, and Lyn Redtop Henderson. Honorary pallbearers will be: Karl Blorstad, Jeff Kellam, Jimmy Knott, Rocky Hammett, John Keen, Robert Russell, Lee Phillips, Phil Nalley, Jim Farrell, Sam Mohammed, Larry Crane, Rick Alderman, Brayden Smith, Hunter Smith, Keegan Smith, Alexander Laney, and “Bunky” Knott.

Memorial contributions may be made to the North South Skirmish Association, N-SSA.org, 480 Chalybeate Springs Road, Winchester, VA 22603, Maryland Troopers Association, MD Troopers.org, 1300 Reisterstown Rd Pikesville, MD 21208, or Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.