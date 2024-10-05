Francis Xavier “Frank” Bowles, 70, of Hollywood, MD passed away on September 30, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on December 28, 1953 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Thomas Douglas Bowles and Catherine Merle (Oliver) Bowles. Frank is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, where he was raised on the family farm that he resided his entire life. He attended St. John Francis Regis Catholic School in Hollywood and a 1973 graduate of Chopticon High School, studying Masonry at the Tech Center. Growing up he helped his family to raise and harvest many crops including: tobacco, soybeans, wheat, rye, barley and corn. He worked many dedicated years as a skilled brick layer up until October 2006 when he lost his arm in a freak farm accident. He quickly adapted and never slowed down. His deep rooted love of the farm was evident as he continued to maintain and harvest it, adding cows, chickens, ducks, and Tom, the pet turkey. He enjoyed spending time at Sotterley helping to care for the cattle on Tranquility Farm and helping his friends within the Amish community wherever needed. He was handy and could just about fix or rig anything that was broken.

On July 22, 1999 he married his soul mate, Bonnie Kay Bowles in Leonardtown, MD. Together they celebrated over 25 wonderful years of marriage. Frank was an excellent dancer, and he and Bonnie enjoyed the local dances. They also enjoyed trips to Dixie Caverns in Virginia, the Natural Bridge, Skyline Drive, antiquing and yard sales. However, his greatest pride and joy was his grandchildren. He loved to watch them play on the farm. He and Bonnie decorated every year for Halloween, and put on an amazing Halloween spooktacular for them and family friend’s children. The farm was filled with decorations galore. It included a flashlight walk on a spooky trail through the woods, a pumpkin hunt, loads of candy, potato sack races and a hay ride, which Frank drove the tractor so he could enjoy children’s excited laughter and joy.

He also liked to share his love of the farm with his grandson Leighlend. He taught him many things, from taking care of the land, love of animals, how to work on and maintain things, and most importantly a strong work ethic. Frank always had a can-do attitude and was a great role model for his children and grandchildren. He could be stubborn and hard headed but underneath his tough exterior he was a kind and gentle soul with a heart of gold.

In addition to his loving wife, Bonnie, Frank is also survived by his daughters, Stacey Bowles Tejchman (Robbie) and Anna Leigh Behm (Wayne) both of Hollywood, MD; his step-children: Kevin Bryant (Wendy) of Columbia, SC, Kimberly Wursta (Scott) of Panama City Beach, FL, and Kelly McMaster (Kenny) of Lusby, MD; and his bonus daughter, Aggie. Also surviving him are his siblings: Doris Lawrence of Mechanicsville, MD, Douglas Bowles (Mary) of Hollywood, MD, Cathy A. Hohnson of Chaptico, MD; Eleanor Alvey of Hollywood, MD; Phyllis Hall (Joe) of Chaptico, MD; and Wallace Bowles (Donna) of Hollywood, MD. Frank is also survived by his favorite rays of sunshine, his grandchildren: Sebastian Behm (Emily), Bryleigh Tejchman, Leighlend Behm, Stiles Behm, Caitlin Wursta, Christopher Haile, Tyler Haile, Kayla Bryant, Kevin Bryant, Jr., Logan McMaster, Declan McMaster, and Owen McMaster; and his great grandchildren: Catania Haile and Christopher Haile, Jr; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

All services will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.