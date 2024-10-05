Juanita Crewey Dooley, 91, of California, MD (formerly of Bartow, FL)

passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 at her home.

She was born on May 19, 1933 in West Virginia to the late Thomas King Crewey and Gertrude Emma (nee: Pendleton) Crewey.

Growing up in Charlton Heights, West Virginia, she was a majorette in high school. After school, she went to work at Appalachian Power Plant where she eventually met and married, in 1953, her husband of nearly 37 years, Merrill.

After her husband’s passing, she continued to work until her first retirement in 1995. After three years of retirement, she decided to go back to work full-time and worked another seven years before she retired permanently in 2005.

As an adult, she enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking big meals for them, especially on special occasions, like holidays.

In 2012, she relocated from FL, where she had spent the previous 35 years, and was able to be near her son and his family in MD. She became active at Leonardtown Baptist, where her son was the pastor, always enjoying going to services when she was able and participating via Zoom once she was homebound.

Juanita is survived by her children: Mark Dooley (Karen) of Hollywood, MD, Pam Taplin of North Palm Beach, FL, and Jennifer Bingham of Reynoldsburg, OH; her grandchildren: Courtney Southworth (Jared), Amanda McArdle (Colin), Michael Bingham, Sarah Bingham, Hannah Roberson (Kyle), Michael “Alex” Dooley (Cara), Matthew Dooley (Roxanne) and Rachel Dooley; her great-grandchildren: Colt and Logan Southworth, Hampton and Brooklyn McArdle, Eva and Emma Roberson, Murphy and Robin Dooley and a special bundle of joy due in January; and extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Juanita is preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Merrill Adrian Dooley, her siblings: Winifred Crewey, Giles Crewey, Cleo Crewey, Thomas Crewey, Donald Crewey, and Clyde “Jeff” Crewey; and her great-granddaughter, Clementine Dooley.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Leonardtown Baptist Church, 23520 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private, as she is laid to rest next to her husband, Merrill at Wildewood Cemetery in Bartow, FL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Juanita’s name to Leonardtown Baptist Church, 23520 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

