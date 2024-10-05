The Honorable Michael John Stamm, County Administrative Judge, St. Mary’s County Circuit Court, 7th Judicial Circuit, 68 of Hollywood, MD passed away on October 2, 2024 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with his loving family at his side.

He was born on August 31, 1956 in Cornwall, NY to the late Paul J. Stamm and Margaret (nee: Moran) Stamm. In 1974, Mike graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in Newburgh, NY and then moved to St. Mary’s County where he attended St. Mary’s College, graduating in 1978 with a Bachelor of Arts in History. In 1983, he earned his Master of Arts degree in education and human development at George Washington University. In 1990, he earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Mike taught with St. Mary’s County Public Schools at Spring Ridge Middle School and Esperanza Middle School from 1978 through 1990. Before joining the judiciary, Mike also worked in private law practice and in the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Office. While working as a teacher he met the love of his life, Mary Ann, whom he married June 22, 1985 at Our Lady Star of the Sea in Solomons, MD. Together they celebrated over 39 wonderful years of marriage.

Anyone who knew Mike would say he had the gift of gab. He loved people and loved to talk to them, ask them questions, offer help, and advice. He loved to travel; his most recent adventure was in Ireland which was something he had always wanted to do. “I want to visit the Motherland,” he would say. Mike loved to read (always more than one book at a time) and was a very avid user and supporter of St. Mary’s County Public Library. Mike had a strong sense of commitment to his community and volunteered in various capacities his entire life. He also loved music, movies, gardening, household “projects” of any kind and would tackle just about any DIY task. You could always count on Mike showing his newest endeavor to anyone who would take interest. Mike knew all the delivery people by name as his zest for ordering from Amazon was like a hobby. If you mentioned you needed an item, he would be on his Ipad searching for it within minutes. His favorite fall pastime was watching the New York Giants football games with his family and friends.

Mike’s greatest passion was his family and he would take any opportunity to show how proud he was of them through his pictures, stories, and conversations. In the last five years, his topic of choice was his beloved granddaughter, Natalie, who had “PopPop” wrapped around her finger!

In addition to his beloved wife, Mary Ann, Mike is also survived by his sons, David Michael Stamm (Lilia) of Washington, DC and Kevin Matthew Stamm of San Diego, CA; his brothers: James Edward Stamm (Linda) of Hollywood, MD, Robert Francis Stamm of Bethesda, MD, Christopher Paul Stamm (Mary) of Merrill, WI, his granddaughter, Natalie Stamm, and a grandson arriving in December 2024, along with many extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends on Monday, October 7, 2024, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Our Lady Star of the Sea, 50 Alexander Lane, Solomons, MD 20688. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Robert Kilner at 1:00 PM. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 628, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 144, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.