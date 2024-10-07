Fall Wildlife Activity Increases Maryland Drivers’ Collision Risk

Deer mating season is right around the corner, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds motorists to be vigilant. The shortening of day length, called the photo period, triggers white-tailed deer breeding season.

During this time, these deer travel across roads in often unpredictable patterns at all times of the day in search of a mate. Most wildlife species are also more active this time of year, as they search for food to prepare them for the coming winter.

“Peak deer movement in Maryland begins mid-October and lasts throughout November and early December, as bucks attempt to secure breeding opportunities,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “This is the time of year to be especially cautious on the road and be mindful of deer activity while driving.”

Motorists are reminded to:

Be particularly attentive in the early morning and evening periods.

Gradually brake to avoid hitting a deer; do not swerve as this may cause you to lose control of your vehicle.

Be mindful of other vehicles on the road that may be behind you.

Slow down if a deer crosses the road ahead. Take your time, deer often travel in groups and others may still be nearby and may cross a few moments after the initial deer.

Stay alert and slow down in areas where deer crossing signs are posted. These indicate locations of frequent deer activity.

Watch the shoulder of the road. Be alert for deer standing along the shoulder, as they may suddenly move onto the road. Slow down and sound your horn to scare them away.

Motorists who collide with a deer or other large wildlife should contact their local police, and never approach the struck animal even if it appears to be deceased.