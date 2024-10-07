Board of Public Works Approves More Than $3.6 Billion in Funding for Projects Across Maryland

Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman joined Gov. Wes Moore and Treasurer Dereck Davis for Wednesday’s Board of Public Works meeting to approve more than $3.6 billion for 75 initiatives and projects throughout Maryland.

The Board of Public Works approved a $2.75 million settlement following a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into discriminatory hiring practices affecting entry-level African Americans and women applying to become troopers with the Maryland State Police (MSP).

This past March, the DOJ notified MSP of its intention to file a lawsuit alleging violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 in hiring of entry-level applicants. The DOJ alleged that the written test used by MSP had an adverse impact on African-American applicants, and the physical fitness adversely impacted female applicants.

As part of the settlement agreement and consent decree, MSP will provide monetary damages to applicants identified by the DOJ as having been subject to disparate impact, and develop, validate, and implement new tests that are fully compliant with Title VII.

In all, the BPW approved 75 items, representing a total State expenditure of $3,668,654,715.96.

A comprehensive list of items approved are as follows:

Approved grant agreements for 5 recipients for 5 projects located in 2 counties and Baltimore City with a total value of $2,700,000.

6 items awarding $7,791,440.85 to prime certified small business primes.

5 items awarding $23,149,206.36 to certified minority business enterprise primes.

12 items awarded with established participation goals for minority business enterprises.

2 items awarded with established participation goals for veteran-owned small business enterprises.

The next meeting of the Board of Public Works is October 16, 2024