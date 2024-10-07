Wade Elementary School Student Stabs Another Student in Leg with Pencil, Assaults Second with Book

On Friday, October 4, 2024, a student at Wade Elementary School purposely jabbed one student in the leg with a pencil and struck another student in the head with a book.

The student who was injured in the leg received a penetrating wound that required treatment. The student struck in the head was transported by EMS to a local hospital as a precaution and for further evaluation.

In accordance with the law, the student will not be charged due to their age; however, the school resource officer notified the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact PFC Joffe at 301-609-3282 ext. 0608.