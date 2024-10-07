Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal Celebrates 130th Anniversary as the Nation’s Oldest State Fire Marshal’s Office

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is proud to announce its 130th anniversary this month, marking a significant milestone as the oldest State Fire Marshal’s Office in the United States.

Established in 1894, the Office is also recognized as the second oldest state public safety agency in Maryland, following only the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police, originally known as the State Oyster Police, created in 1868.

One hundred thirty years ago, Governor Frank Brown appointed John J. Jackson as the first Maryland State Fire Marshal following the passage of a law by the state legislature that established the Office. The State’s Insurance Department drove this initiative, formed in 1878, with the objective of “checking incendiary fires and aiding in reducing the rate of insurance in the State.”



Over the years, the Office of the State Fire Marshal has evolved significantly. Initially an ex officio member of the Insurance Commission, the position was downgraded within the commission after lawmakers deemed it redundant in 1916. However, in 1964, under the leadership of Governor J. Miller Tawes, the Office was revitalized and moved to the newly created State Fire Prevention Commission.

In 1970, the Office transitioned to the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, where it remained for 27 years before becoming a vital part of the Maryland Department of State Police in 1997.

“Our agency is a diverse public safety organization with responsibilities in law enforcement, fire service, and regulatory oversight. Each day, our team upholds our core values of integrity, fairness, and service in all our actions. For more than a century, our Deputy State Fire Marshals have delivered top-tier investigative services in fire and explosion incidents. They have countered racial hatred by infiltrating the Ku Klux Klan, investigated explosive threats against members of our judicial system, and apprehended arsonists responsible for devastating crimes that took innocent lives,” said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray

Throughout its history, the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal has played a critical role in safeguarding residents’ lives and property. From investigating fires to implementing safety regulations and promoting public education, the Office remains at the forefront of fire safety efforts in the state.

“Our fire engineering and code enforcement staff continue to impact our community, ensuring that our state is a fire-safe place to live, work, and play.” stated Mowbray

To help commemorate its anniversary, the agency established a workgroup to gather information, stories, artifacts, and photos for a month-long exhibition at the Maryland State Police Museum in Pikesville this month titled From Obsolescence to Relevance: a 130-year history of the Office of State Fire Marshal.

This exhibition features a self-guided tour where visitors can read about the agency’s history, view photographs, and see equipment. Personnel will be on-site to assist and answer any questions about the agency. October is Fire Prevention Month, and this exhibition coincides with it to honor its legacy and further engage with the community on fire safety initiatives.

“The 130th anniversary is not only a celebration of our rich history but also a testament to our ongoing commitment to fire safety and prevention in Maryland,” Mowbray said. “We are dedicated to protecting our communities and ensuring the safety of all Marylanders.”

Visitors are welcome to view the exhibition at: Maryland State Police Museum, 1201 Reisterstown Road, Pikeville, MD – Hours:

Sunday, October 20th – 11 am – 3 pm and Tuesday, October 29th – 6 pm – 8 pm (Maryland State Police Trunk-or-Treat Event)