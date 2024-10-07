Drunk Waldorf Woman Arrested After Rolling Over Vehicle and Injuring Four Children

On Saturday, October 5, 2024, at about 11:07 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Charles Street and Kentucky Avenue in La Plata, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

The incident was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision at 11:12 p.m., after the 911 caller reported the vehicle rolled over.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2017 Honda Accord over a guardrail, off the roadway and approximately 100 feet down an embankment. The adult female operator and four children were out of the vehicle.

Firefighters requested a helicopter for a 2-year-old female who reportedly had a serious head wound.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the 2-year-old to an area Children’s Center.

All three other children were transported by ambulance to an area Children’s Center for further evaluation with unknown severity of injuries.

Maryland State Troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded and investigated the collision.

The operator, identified as Danielle Lavon Baker age 29 of Waldorf, was placed into custody on the scene.

Baker has been charged with the following

FAILING TO SECURE CHILD UNDER AGE OF 8 IN CHILD SAFETY SEAT WHEN TRANSPORTING IN MOTOR VEHICLE

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE)VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL WHILE TRANSPORTING A MINOR

(DRIVE, ATTEMPT DRIVE) VEH. WHILE UNDER INFLUENCE OF (ALCOHOL, ALCOHOL PER SE) WHILE TRANSP. MINOR

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

RECKLESS DRIVING

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY DESIGNATED LANE DIRECTIONS