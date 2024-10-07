Two Teens Flown to Trauma Centers, One Transported to Hospital After Serious Single Vehicle Collision in Charles County

On Saturday, October 5, 2024, at approximately 11:30 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Billingsley Road and Bensville Road, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Police arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle into a utility pole, off the roadway, down an embankment and on its roof with one occupant ejected and one trapped.

The incident was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision which brought additional First Responders to the scene.

Firefighters arrived and confirmed one ejected but no entrapment. Personnel utilized stokes baskets to remove all three patients from the embankment, and requested multiple helicopters for all three occupants.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2, and U.S. Park Police Eagle 1 landed at nearby landing zones to transport the patients.

A 17-year-old male and a 18-year-old male were flown to area trauma centers. A 18-year-old male was transported to an area hospital.

All photos are courtesy of J. Newcomb and R. Kidwell.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

