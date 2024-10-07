Pickup Truck Overturns After Collision Involving Bus in Huntingtown

On Monday, October 7, 2024, at approximately 5:45 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Route 4 and Ponds Woods Road in Huntingtown, for the serious motor vehicle collision with multiple vehicles involved and one overturned.

Multiple 911 callers reported a bus (NOT a school bus) and an overturned pickup truck was involved. A mass casualty incident was dispatched until crews could arrive on the scene to advise of injuries.

Crews arrived on scene within 5 minutes to confirm one Ford pickup truck was overturned, a bus with 6 occupants, and a third vehicle was involved with no entrapment.

All 6 occupants on the bus denied injuries. The female operator of the third vehicle was transported to an area hospital.

The male operator of the Ford pickup truck was transported to an area trauma center.

NB Rt. 4 at Ponds Wood Rd in Huntingtown will be shut down due to a motor vehicle crash. Use caution in the area. Expect delays.

Maryland State Highway Administration has been requested to the scene due to damage road signs/guardrails.

Updates will be provided when they become available.