Convicted Murderer in St. Mary’s County Detention Center Charged with Possession of a Homemade Wooden Knife

Demetrius Puifory, 46, of California, Maryland, is a convicted murderer. Puifory now faces additional charges after authorities uncovered a homemade weapon at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

The incident occurred on September 30, 2024, when Correctional Officer B. Connelly, during a routine inspection of Puifory’s cell, found a suspicious object concealed in a piece of cloth secured by a rubber band.

According to the officer’s report, the object appeared to be a part of a Scrabble board game that had been carefully altered to form a sharp, pointed weapon. The weapon was approximately six inches in length and two inches at its widest, with rounded edges that suggested it had been intentionally shaped for use as a weapon rather than broken by accident. The object was located among Puifory’s personal belongings, and records indicated that he had been the only occupant of the cell for an extended period.

Upon discovery of the weapon, Puifory was questioned by authorities. According to the statement, he denied any knowledge of the item, asserting that he did not know how it came to be in his possession. “If I had a weapon, why didn’t I use it?” he reportedly asked, referencing an earlier altercation in which he was involved. Jail records show that Puifory had recently been the victim of an assault at the detention facility, leading investigators to believe that the weapon might have been manufactured either as a form of self-defense or for potential retaliation.

Following the discovery, Puifory was formally charged with two offenses:

Possession of contraband in a place of confinement

Possession or receipt of a weapon while confined or detained

On September 29, 2024, Puifory was charged following an altercation with another inmate, Shadeed Gregory Graham, at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

According to the report filed by Deputy Sheriff Richard Wilhelmi, the altercation began when Shadeed Gregory Graham punched Demetrius Rashud Puifory in the face while both men were in a hallway near the C-Pod control room. Security footage showed that after being struck, Puifory and Graham engaged in a mutual fight. Officer Nukolczak, who was escorting the inmates back to their cells, attempted to separate them.

Despite officers restraining Shadeed Gregory Graham, Demetrius Rashud Puifory attempted to continue the altercation, which required additional officers to intervene and restrain him as well. Shadeed Gregory Graham refused to provide a statement to authorities, though he was observed to have a swollen right hand.