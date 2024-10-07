Lexington Park Woman Charged with Felony First Degree Assault with Vehicle

On October 2, 2024, Patricia Elaine Thomas, 63, of Lexington Park, was arrested following an incident where she allegedly struck a woman with her vehicle.

According to court documents, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police were called to the scene of the reported assault on Valley Court in Lexington Park around 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they encountered the victim, a 47-year-old woman, who reported being hit by a vehicle driven by Patricia Thomas. According to the victim, the incident began after an argument over a dog bowl and dog food. Thomas allegedly reversed her vehicle, striking the woman in the right arm. The victim then fled onto a nearby curb to avoid being struck again, but Thomas reportedly put the car in drive and aimed the vehicle in her direction a second time before fleeing the scene.

A witness, corroborated the victim’s account. The witness, who is reportedly related to the victim through his daughter’s relationship with Thomas’s son, stated that he saw the entire incident unfold. He told officers that Thomas had come to the residence to collect dog food and, during the encounter, intentionally hit the victim with her vehicle.

The victim was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of her injuries. Shortly after, officers located Thomas at her residence on Wolftrap Street, where she was taken into custody. After being read her Miranda rights, Thomas denied intentionally hitting the victim, claiming she only ran over the dog food.

Thomas was charged with first-degree assault, a felony, and second-degree assault, a misdemeanor. She was later released on her own recognizance, pending a court hearing. The case remains open.

