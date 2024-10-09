Lexington Park Woman Charged with Murder in St. Mary’s County

UPDATE 10/9/2023: Simone Marie Stewart, 50, of Lexington Park, has been charged with murder and multiple felonies following an incident that occurred on October 7, 2024.

According to court documents filed in St. Mary’s County, Stewart, who is currently being held without bond, faces charges including murder and multiple counts of assault.

The charges stem from an event on October 7, 2024, during which Stewart struck Demeatrum Scarborough age 53, with a vehicle and ran him over.

Stewart was charged with second-degree murder, a felony, and first-degree assault. She also faces second-degree assault, a misdemeanor, as well as two counts of homicide involving a motor vehicle, both felonies, for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the incident.

An arrest warrant was issued for Stewart on October 9, 2024, by Judge Brett Crocheron.

Stewart was apprehended that same day by Officer John Wildman of the Maryland State Police Criminal Investigation Division, working with the Violent Crime Strike Force.

Charges Filed Against Simone Marie Stewart:

Murder – Second Degree (Felony) Assault – First Degree (Felony) Assault – Second Degree (Misdemeanor) Homicide by Motor Vehicle/Vessel – Impaired by Alcohol (Felony) Homicide by Motor Vehicle/Vessel – Under the Influence of Drugs (Felony)

The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information about the incident has been released at this time.



10/7/2024: On Monday, October 7, 2024, at approximately 12:52 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Spring Valley Drive and Valley Court in Lexington Park, for the reported pedestrian struck by an SUV.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a white 2000 Chevrolet Suburban had struck and run over an adult male victim.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby for the victim.

Witnesses reported a physical altercation between the male victim and female suspect prior to the male being struck by the vehicle and run over. One witness began yelling at the female to stop the vehicle.

The suspect reportedly stopped the vehicle with less than 2 feet between the back tires and the victims head while he was laying in the street to confront the witness who was yelling at her to stop.

The 50-year-old female suspect was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. Charges are pending with the assault and motor vehicle collision remaining under investigation.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the male victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

