Man Flown to Trauma Center After Being Run Over by Suspect in Lexington Park

On Monday, October 7, 2024, at approximately 12:52 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Spring Valley Drive and Valley Court in Lexington Park, for the reported pedestrian struck by an SUV.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a white 2000 Chevrolet Suburban had struck and run over an adult male victim.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby for the victim.

Witnesses reported a physical altercation between the male victim and female suspect prior to the male being struck by the vehicle and run over. One witness began yelling at the female to stop the vehicle.

The suspect reportedly stopped the vehicle with less than 2 feet between the back tires and the victims head while he was laying in the street to confront the witness who was yelling at her to stop.

The 50-year-old female suspect was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. Charges are pending with the assault and motor vehicle collision remaining under investigation.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the male victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

