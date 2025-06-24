UPDATE: Lexington Park Woman Who Killed Her Boyfriend in Front of Children Gets 30 Years Behind Bars in Plea Deal

UPDATE 6/24/2025: Simone Marie Stewart, 51, of Lexington Park, was sentenced to 40 years in prison on June 17, 2025, after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree murder, according to court documents filed in the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County.

Stewart entered a guilty plea before Judge Joseph Michael Stanalonis, who presided over the case. In addition to the 40-year sentence, the judge suspended 10 years of the term, requiring Stewart to serve 30 years of active incarceration. Upon release, she will be placed on five years of supervised probation.

The case involved multiple court hearings and motions, including requests for evidence exclusion and trial postponements. Jury trials scheduled for April and July 2025 were canceled following Stewart’s guilty plea.

Stewart was represented by attorneys from the St. Mary’s County Office of the Public Defender. The case was prosecuted by the Office of the State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County.

UPDATE 10/10/2024: On October 7, 2024, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Maryland State Police responded to a report that a man had been struck by a vehicle at Spring Valley Drive and Valley Court in Lexington Park. The pedestrian was identified as 53-year-old Demeatrum Scarborough, also known as “Felly,” sustained critical injuries. The driver of the vehicle, a white 2000 Chevrolet Suburban, was identified as 50-year-old Simone Marie Stewart, also known as “Pebbles,” of Lexington Park.

According to witness statements, Stewart and Scarborough had been in a long-term romantic relationship that had recently become strained. Stewart’s daughter provided key testimony, indicating that on the day of the incident, Stewart and Scarborough had picked up Stewart’s 13-year-old granddaughter for lunch to celebrate the child’s academic achievements.

During the car ride back, an argument ensued between Stewart and Scarborough. Stewart’s daughter stated that this argument escalated into a physical altercation inside the vehicle, with Stewart reportedly striking Scarborough while he was seated in the driver’s seat.

At some point, Scarborough exited the vehicle, seemingly to retrieve his belongings from the back seat. According to Stewart’s daughter, Stewart then moved into the driver’s seat, reversed the vehicle, and struck Scarborough, dragging him underneath the Suburban. Witnesses reported that Stewart continued to accelerate even after Scarborough was lying motionless on the ground.

Scarborough was airlifted by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to MedStar Washington Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a massive brain bleed caused by the collision. Despite medical efforts, Scarborough was pronounced dead later that evening.

Following the incident, Stewart was taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for what she claimed to be an illness. She was later interviewed by investigators. During the initial interview, Stewart admitted to driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana but denied that the collision was intentional. She rated her level of intoxication as “twenty” on a scale of one to ten and claimed she could not recall details of the altercation with Scarborough.

In a second interview on October 8, 2024, Stewart admitted to intentionally striking Scarborough with her vehicle. She stated that she was angry with him at the time and had only thought about hitting him for “seconds” before doing so. Stewart expressed regret for her actions but confirmed the physical altercation described by her daughter.

Simone Marie Stewart has been charged with multiple offenses, including:

Second-degree murder

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol

Homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by drugs

Reckless driving

Negligent driving

Driving under the influence of alcohol

Driving while impaired by drugs

Stewart is currently being held without bond at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

The investigation is being led by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, with assistance from the Criminal Enforcement Division, Forensic Sciences Division, and the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. Authorities are continuing to gather evidence, including witness testimonies and forensic data, as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Maryland State Police are encouraging anyone with additional information related to the case to contact the Leonardtown Barrack. Calls can remain confidential.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

UPDATE 10/9/2024: Simone Marie Stewart, 50, of Lexington Park, has been charged with murder and multiple felonies following an incident that occurred on October 7, 2024.

According to court documents filed in St. Mary’s County, Stewart, who is currently being held without bond, faces charges including murder and multiple counts of assault.

The charges stem from an event on October 7, 2024, during which Stewart struck Demeatrum Scarborough, 53, of Lexington Park, with a Chevrolet Suburban and ran him over.

Stewart was charged with second-degree murder, a felony, and first-degree assault. She also faces second-degree assault, a misdemeanor, as well as two counts of homicide involving a motor vehicle, both felonies, for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the incident.

An arrest warrant was issued for Stewart on October 9, 2024, by Judge Brett Crocheron.

Stewart was apprehended that same day by Officer John Wildman of the Maryland State Police Criminal Investigation Division, working with the Violent Crime Strike Force.

Assistance with the investigation is being provided by troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack, regional investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Central South, crime scene technicians from the Forensic Sciences Division, and the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Charges Filed Against Simone Marie Stewart:

Murder – Second Degree (Felony) Assault – First Degree (Felony) Assault – Second Degree (Misdemeanor) Homicide by Motor Vehicle/Vessel – Impaired by Alcohol (Felony) Homicide by Motor Vehicle/Vessel – Under the Influence of Drugs (Felony)

The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information about the incident has been released at this time.



10/7/2024: On Monday, October 7, 2024, at approximately 12:52 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Spring Valley Drive and Valley Court in Lexington Park, for the reported pedestrian struck by an SUV.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a white 2000 Chevrolet Suburban had struck and run over an adult male victim.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby for the victim.

Witnesses reported a physical altercation between the male victim and female suspect prior to the male being struck by the vehicle and run over. One witness began yelling at the female to stop the vehicle.

The suspect reportedly stopped the vehicle with less than 2 feet between the back tires and the victims head while he was laying in the street to confront the witness who was yelling at her to stop.

The 50-year-old female suspect was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. Charges are pending with the assault and motor vehicle collision remaining under investigation.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the male victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

