Off-Duty Prince George’s County Officer Suspended Following Arrest

A Prince George’s County Police officer is suspended without pay following her arrest on Thursday, October 3, 2024.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department charged Police Officer Sierra Alston with unauthorized use of a vehicle and related charges.

Police Officer Sierra Alston joined the department in 2023. She is currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

Any questions about the charges against Police Officer Alston should be directed to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department.