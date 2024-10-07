Motorcyclist Flown to Trauma Center After Collision in Clements

October 7, 2024

On Monday, October 7, 2024, at approximately 2:17 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Colton Point Road and Hurry Road in Clements, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

First Responders arrived on the scene to find a motorcycle and Chevrolet Tahoe involved in a T-bone style collision with the motorcyclist laying in the roadway with injuries to the upper and lower-body.

A helicopter was requested due to the victims injuries. Maryland State Police Aviation Trooper 2 landed at the scene and transported the motorcyclist to an area trauma center.

One occupant of the SUV was transported to an area hospital.

Police are investigating the collision. Preliminary investigation found the Tahoe was attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway, into the path of the motorcycle when the collision occurred.

Updates will be provided when they become available.


