Felon Convicted At Trial For Possessing Firearm In Connection With Drug Trafficking Fentanyl

After a 5-day trial, a federal jury returned a verdict against Timothy Darren Proctor, age 40, finding Proctor guilty of felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking crime.

The guilty verdict was announced by Erek L. Barron, United States Attorney for the District of Maryland; Special Agent in Charge Toni M. Crosby of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and, Chief Malik Aziz of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

According to the evidence presented at trial, on July 10, 2021, at approximately 1:31 p.m., officers responded to a location in Temple Hills, Maryland due to a suspicious occupied vehicle that was parked in the area.

Upon arrival, officers observed Proctor unresponsive in the driver seat, behind the steering wheel, with the windows up, and the doors locked. Officers banged on the windows to wake up Proctor and he eventually woke up and exited the vehicle. Law enforcement thereafter saw and retrieved a clear bag hanging from Proctor’s front pocket, which contained approximately 10 grams of fentanyl.



Additionally, Proctor possessed a firearm, which was located inside the center console of the vehicle. The firearm was loaded with thirteen 40mm caliber cartridges in the magazine and one in the chamber.

Once at the jail, officers located an additional clear zipped bag containing 29 small clear bags, which also contained fentanyl. Proctor possessed the firearm in connection with his fentanyl drug trafficking. At the time Proctor possessed the firearm, he was prohibited from doing so due to prior felony convictions.

Proctor faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for felon in possession of a firearm; a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl; and a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years and a maximum sentence of life in federal prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis has not yet scheduled sentencing.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (“PSN”), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the ATF and PGPD for their work in the investigation. Mr. Barron thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joel Crespo, and David I. Salem, who are prosecuting the federal case.

