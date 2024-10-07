Southern Maryland Welcomes 10 Officers That Graduate from SMCJA Corrections Training Program

CALVERT COUNTY: Sheriff Ricky Cox, Major T.D. Reece are proud to announce the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) celebrated the graduation of 10 new correctional officers – 4 of which will be assigned to the Calvert County Detention Center.

CCSO is proud to honor and congratulate CD Jacob Bowie, CD Adam Gott, CD Katelynn Maguire, and CD Sebastian Morlock.

The graduates received a final inspection from the Corrections Entrance Level Training Program (CELTP), Session 72, at a private ceremony held Oct. 4, 2024, at Calvert High School in Prince Frederick.

During the ceremony, SMCJA instructors presented awards to graduates who excelled in three categories:, CO Antonio Green from Charles County, received the Scholastic Achievement Award for earning a 96.29 percent grade point average, the highest in the class.

CO Toby Sommerville, from St. Mary’s County, received the Physical Training Award, scoring 621 points out of 800, the highest in the class during PT tests administered at the beginning and end of the training program. CD Adam Gott, from Calvert County, was honored with the Steve Allen Leadership Award, named after one of the original founders of the SMCJA who passed away from cancer several years ago.

Congratulations to the distinguished graduates! Thank you to all for answering the call to serve a noble and honorable profession. Best wishes for a safe and successful career.

CHARLES COUNTY: The Charles County Detention Center is currently offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus, $5,000 relocation assistance, and a streamlined training process for out-of-state lateral officers who meet the criteria. For more details, click here.

