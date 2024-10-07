Prince George’s County Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle. The deceased rider is 50-year-old Anthony Williams of Capitol Heights.

On October 5, 2024, at approximately 5:55 pm, officers responded to the 7400 block of Walker Mill Road for the report of a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The preliminary investigation revealed Williams and the driver collided in the eastbound lanes of Walker Mill Road.

Williams was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. The involved driver remained on the scene and was not injured. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case 24-0059104.