Police Seeking Any Information in 27-Year-Old Cold Case Murder of 33-Year-Old Elizabeth Sloane

October 7, 2024

Elizabeth Sloane, a 33-year-old resident of Capitol Heights, Maryland

On October 6, 1997, at approximately 6 p.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a field near the Charles County Fairgrounds.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased female wrapped in a blanket. The female was identified as Elizabeth Sloane, a 33-year-old resident of Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Sloane was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office where her death was ruled a homicide. Investigators have pursued leads and continue to work to try to identify her killer.

Charles County Crime Solvers and the CCSO are offering a combined cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s).

Anyone with information that could help us solve this case is asked to contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous.

