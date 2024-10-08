Hospice of the Chesapeake Golf Tournament Raises Nearly $225,000

With a long list of sponsors, volunteers and more than 250 golfers to thank for it, Hospice of the Chesapeake’s annual Golf Tournament was a fantastic success. It raised nearly $225,000 for the not-for-profit that serves Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s counties.

No doubt the venue and joyful attitude accompanied by food, drinks and giveaways helped to make it another successful year. Held Sept. 26 at Queenstown Harbor Golf Course, the tournament offered hospitality that began with an omelet bar in the morning, shrimp, oysters and bourbon along with grilled lunch at the turn and a gourmet awards banquet to cap off the day.

The great success of this tournament was made possible by the generous support of its sponsors, including the Masters sponsor, Safford Brown Toyota of Glen Burnie; U. S. Open sponsors, All Green Management, First National Bank and Greenberg Gibbons; Augusta sponsors, The Michael Stanley Foundation and Waterfront Engineering Design and Construction, Inc.; Heritage sponsors, Crescent Cities Charities, Inc., Flooring Partners, George W. Stone Family Foundation, Inc., Heinsohn Contracting Inc., SMART, and The Wilburn Company, Inc.; and Pebble Beach sponsors Bagley & Rhody Estate and Business Law, Davies Family Foundation, Dragonfly Health, Mark Frazer, Green Point Wellness, Gunther Refuse Services, Inc., MBG Refuse, Inc., Peggy McKelly, National HME, ServPro of Annapolis and Severna Park, Twin Oaks Consulting, and Winegardner GMC Prince Frederick.

The event is planned by the Hospice of the Chesapeake Golf Committee, an incredible group of volunteers who each year create a memorable outing focused on supporting the programs and services this hometown hospice provides for those living with and affected by advanced illness.

