Flat Iron Road to Temporarily Close for Culvert Replacement Beginning On/About October 14th, 2024

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPW&T) will be installing a culvert under Flat Iron Road in Great Mills, Maryland beginning on or about October 14, 2024.

As a result, Flat Iron Road will be closed for approximately 5 days between 20357 Flat Iron Road and 20318 Flat Iron Road.

A detour plan will be implemented for the duration of the road closure. Drivers are asked to please remain alert for equipment, work crews, and changing traffic patterns.

Message boards and signage will be deployed in the area prior to and during the project to serve as a reminder. Please consider alternate travel routes to avoid delays in traffic.

For additional information, please contact John Wise with DPW&T at (301) 475-4200, ext. 3531