Historic Sotterley Announces Exciting Fall 2024 Activities

Historic Sotterley is thrilled to welcome the fall season with a variety of family-friendly activities celebrating the changing leaves and cooler weather.

Dates: Every Weekend in October at 44300 Sotterley Lane, Hollywood, MD

Free Pumpkins for Kids: Every Friday through Sunday in October, children 12 and under can select a mini pumpkin from our museum shop to take home and decorate. This offer is available to families who take a guided tour or purchase a grounds pass. Enjoy our scenic grounds, trails, and bring a picnic to make the most of your visit. For an added adventure, kids can participate in a themed scavenger hunt.

Wagon Rides: On Sundays in October, between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM, we will be offering wagon rides to explore our farm and historic site. Wagon rides will be first come first served and visitors must purchase a guided tour or grounds pass from our Visitor Center to qualify.

Historic Sotterley membership holders enjoy free grounds passes and tours all year long, which means they can partake in wagon rides, pumpkins, and our scavenger hunt for free. Memberships are available on our website or through our Visitor Center.

October 27th marks the end of our guided tour season, so this month is your last chance to hear our history from our amazing docents until May of 2025! For more information on our open hours, tour times, and events, visit our website at www.sotterley.org.

About Historic Sotterley – A National Historic Landmark and a UNESCO Site of Memory for the Routes of Enslaved Peoples, Sotterley is one of the oldest museums of its kind in the United States, with a history dating back to the turn of the 18th Century. Through the preservation of the site’s historic structures and natural environment and the use of powerful stories to educate and bring American history to life, the organization strives to foster a better understanding of our world today by providing a living link to America’s complex history and legacy of slavery.