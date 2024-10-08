Virginia Man Arrested in LaPlata for Drunk Driving with Two Small Children in Vehicle

On October 4, 2024, at approximately 11:51 p.m., an officer from the La Plata Police Department observed a Ford Explorer traveling southbound on Crain Highway near Shining Willow Way weaving and driving in an erratic manner.

Upon stopping the vehicle, the officer observed the driver presenting bloodshot and glassy eyes. A strong odor of alcoholic beverage was also noticed emanating from the vehicle. The officer further observed two small children in the vehicle along with two adults, both of whom it was later determined were unlicensed.

The driver of the vehicle informed the officer he was returning to Fredericksburg, Virginia, after a trip to the MGM National Harbor.

During the first standardized roadside field sobriety test the driver became uncooperative refusing to complete the assessment.

The driver, Albert James White, 62, of Fredericksburg, VA, was arrested and charged with impaired driving and other traffic violations.

Mr. White was originally held without bond but was later released on personal recognizance.

The children, ages 2 and 4, were turned over to a parent and transported home.

Albert James White, 62, of Fredericksburg, VA, was arrested and charged with the following:

DRIVER (CONSUMING, SMOKING) (ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES, CANNABIS) IN PASSENGER AREA OF MOT. VEH. ON HWY

FAIL TO DISPLAY REG. CARD ON DEMAND

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY DESIGNATED LANE DIRECTIONS

DRIVER TURNING VEHICLE WITHOUT GIVING APPROPRIATE SIGNAL AS REQUIRED

DRIVING WRONG WAY-ONE WAY STREET

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

RECKLESS DRIVING

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE)VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL WHILE TRANSPORTING A MINOR

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

