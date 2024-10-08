Police Investigating Motorcycle Crash That Killed 40-Year-Old Waldorf Man

October 8, 2024

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle.

The deceased rider is 40-year-old Samuel Hinton of Waldorf.

On October 5, 2024, at approximately 12:55 am, officers responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and sedan in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Donnell Drive.

Hinton was pronounced deceased on the scene. The involved driver was not injured and remained on scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0058946.


