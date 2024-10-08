Marbury Man Pleads Guilty in Child Pornography Possession and Distribution Case

Charles County Sheriff’s Office detectives have charged a suspect in connection with the possession and distribution of child pornography.

In December of 2023, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office received a Cyber tip, which was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) by a social media platform.

The tip outlined a user who was advertising child pornographic files for sale and indicated the pictures were that of a female; the suspect also identified the female by a first and last name. An investigation showed that the user of the account posted the sale of the pictures over 200 times between November 24-27.

After a thorough review of the files, CCSO detectives identified Demetrius Donya Brown, age 27, of Marbury, as the suspect.

Detectives executed a search warrant for Brown and his residence, resulting in the recovery of several electronic devices. Brown’s devices were downloaded by the CCSO Digital Forensics Unit which found multiple child pornographic video files. Evidence linking Brown to the social media site was also located on Brown’s electronic devices. Detectives learned the child named in the files had not yet been identified by NCMEC. Investigators pursued leads and identified the victim as a 16-year-old from a different state. The child’s files were leaked in 2022 when they were 14 years of age.

Brown submitted a guilty plea on September 26, 2024.

He is currently in custody at the Charles County Detention Center awaiting sentencing.

Detective Horrocks investigated.

