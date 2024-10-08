St. Mary’s Planning Commission Rejects Tidal Wave Car Wash Proposal Over Traffic Safety Concerns

Applicants Urged to Address Intersection Problems After Safety Concerns Block Project Approval

The St. Mary’s County Planning Commission has rejected a concept site plan for the proposed Tidal Wave Auto Spa, citing significant concerns over traffic congestion and safety at the busy intersection of Route 4 and Route 235 in California, Maryland. The decision, made during a lengthy meeting, followed extensive discussion regarding the impact the project would have on traffic flow and whether the proposed mitigation efforts were sufficient to address the existing problems in the area.

Presentation of the Tidal Wave Car Wash Proposal

The developer’s representatives presented the Tidal Wave Auto Spa project, a car wash facility slated for construction at one of the county’s busiest intersections. The proposal included details on traffic studies conducted at the site, projected to generate approximately 780 vehicle trips per day, and outlined plans for managing traffic through two right-in, right-out access points—one on Route 4 and another on Route 235.

The presentation noted that the Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) had reviewed the developer’s traffic study and issued an approval letter. The developer’s team explained that mitigation efforts, including a fee-in-lieu payment of approximately $12,369, were in line with county regulations to offset the project’s impact on the area’s already congested roads.

Commissioners Voice Concerns About Traffic Safety

Despite the developer’s assurances, multiple members of the commission expressed significant concerns about the safety of the proposed site, particularly regarding the Route 4 and Route 235 intersection. The issue of traffic safety at this location has been a longstanding problem, with both local residents and commissioners citing frequent accidents and congestion.

Chairman Howard Thompson was especially vocal, stating that the proposed right-in, right-out entrances posed a safety risk. He noted that vehicles exiting from the car wash would have difficulty merging into already congested lanes, creating potential for accidents.

Thompson elaborated that vehicles coming off Route 4 and attempting to merge into lanes on Route 235, or turn into the car wash, would add to the dangerous conditions that already exist at the site. He stated, “No matter how many studies they do or traffic simulators they run, I see it every day, and it’s a scary, scary point for me right there.”

Mitigation Efforts Do Not Address Immediate Safety Issues

Several commissioners, including Chairman Thompson, expressed dissatisfaction with the proposed traffic mitigation measures. While developers are allowed to contribute to a fee-in-lieu for traffic improvements, Thompson and others contended that this would not resolve the immediate safety concerns at the intersection.

Thompson argued that the fee would be used for traffic improvements farther down the road, such as at the FDR Boulevard intersection, but would do little to alleviate the dangerous conditions directly at the project site. He added, “It’s not going to help this spot at all. You’ve still got lanes squeezing down into two.”

Commissioner John Brown echoed Thompson’s concerns, pointing out that despite the development plans having passed traffic standards on paper, the reality of the situation at the intersection made it a dangerous proposal. He stated, “For the safety of the citizens of St. Mary’s County, this is going to make the intersection a very dangerous intersection.”

Residents Share Traffic and Safety Concerns

During the public testimony portion of the meeting, local residents and representatives from nearby businesses, including Penny Dennis, an administrator from Our Father’s House Assembly of God Church, shared similar concerns. The church is located near the proposed development, and Dennis emphasized that her congregation already struggles with traffic problems in the area. She described how dangerous it is for churchgoers to enter and exit the property, particularly during peak hours.

Residents also highlighted concerns about increased U-turns in the area due to the limited access points. Many feared that the car wash’s location would cause drivers to make unsafe U-turns at nearby locations, exacerbating the already congested and hazardous conditions at the intersection.

Developer’s Response and Closing Remarks

In response to the commissioners’ concerns, the developer’s representative, Christopher Longmore, acknowledged the challenges of the site but defended the project. He emphasized that the Tidal Wave Auto Spa’s impact on traffic would be relatively minimal compared to other uses that could be proposed under the current zoning for the area. He argued that the project met all county regulations and that mitigation fees were an accepted and lawful means of addressing the impact of development on traffic.

Longmore also noted that the developer had gone through the proper procedures and obtained approvals from the necessary agencies, including the SHA, which had no additional concerns about the traffic impacts of the project. “The property owner has a reasonable expectation to be able to do the things that are allowed there,” Longmore stated.

Planning Commission Votes to Deny the Project

After lengthy deliberation, the Planning Commission voted to deny the concept site plan for the Tidal Wave Auto Spa. Chairman Thompson reiterated his primary concern: that despite the proposed mitigation, the project would create unsafe conditions for drivers at the already problematic intersection.

Commissioners John Brown and Lynn Delahay both emphasized that safety, especially in such a high-traffic area, must be a top priority. Delahay noted, “We’re tasked with ensuring the safety and welfare of the citizens of St. Mary’s County, and I just don’t see this project meeting that standard.”

The motion to deny the project passed by a majority vote, with Commissioners Gerald Cousineau and Joseph L. Van Kirk voting against the denial, expressing that the project met all the required regulations and that mitigation measures would eventually improve the overall traffic flow in the area.

Conclusion

The St. Mary’s County Planning Commission ultimately voted to deny the concept site plan for the Tidal Wave Car Wash due to safety concerns, particularly related to traffic flow and merging at a major intersection. Despite meeting some zoning and mitigation requirements, the commission felt that the risks to public safety were too significant to approve the plan in its current form.

