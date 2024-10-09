Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Meeting Summary – October 8, 2024

The Saint Mary’s County Commissioners held their regular meeting on October 8, 2024, led by President Randy Guy. Several important topics were addressed, including proclamations for local and national awareness events, budget amendments for critical infrastructure projects, and updates on the county’s comprehensive plan. Below is a detailed breakdown of the key points discussed during the meeting.

Proclamations

White Cane Awareness Day (October 15, 2024): The commissioners recognized White Cane Awareness Day, aimed at raising awareness of the rights of blind citizens and the significance of the white cane as a symbol of independence. Aaron Zobel, representing the National Federation of the Blind of Maryland, accepted the proclamation. The event emphasized the importance of motorists exercising caution around pedestrians using white canes, and the role of the white cane in enabling the visually impaired to live independently and contribute to society. National 4-H Week (October 7–12, 2024): National 4-H Week was proclaimed, celebrating the organization’s efforts in youth development across the nation and within the county. The commissioners praised the 4-H program, which empowers youth through hands-on projects in agriculture, science, and leadership. Several 4-H members spoke about the impact the organization has had on their personal growth and community leadership. National Faith and Blue Weekend (October 11–14, 2024): The commission declared National Faith and Blue Weekend, an initiative that fosters positive relationships between law enforcement and the community. The local event is scheduled for October 13 at the Encounter Christian Center in Charlotte Hall. The event will include family-friendly activities, law enforcement outreach, and a car show to promote unity and trust between residents and the sheriff’s office. National Community Planning Month: October was declared National Community Planning Month, coinciding with the county’s ongoing comprehensive planning efforts. The commissioners praised the work of the county’s professional planners and planning commission for their role in managing growth, protecting the environment, and enhancing community quality of life. This recognition was particularly timely, given the current comprehensive plan update.

Public Hearing – Proposed Amendments to Public Ethics Ordinance

A public hearing was held on proposed changes to Chapter 158 of the county’s public ethics ordinance. The amendments focused on modifying the financial disclosure filing deadline for new candidates and shifting the responsibility for collecting and verifying these disclosures from the Board of Elections to the county’s Ethics Commission. Although no public comments were made during the hearing, a written submission was received expressing concerns about the proposal.

The commissioners discussed the implications of the amendments and expressed their reluctance to move forward without further engagement. Several commissioners were concerned that the proposed 30-day deadline before the filing period’s end might deter candidates and introduce unnecessary complexity. Ultimately, the commission chose not to advance the proposal, citing concerns over the impact on potential candidates and the need for clearer guidelines from the Board of Elections.

Budget Amendments and Infrastructure Projects

Great Mills High School Chiller Replacement: The commissioners approved a budget amendment for the emergency replacement of the chiller system at Great Mills High School. The chiller, which had been in operation for 26 years, had failed, and a temporary system was currently being used. The total project cost is estimated at $1.78 million, with $709,158 reallocated from other near-completed county projects to cover the shortfall. The commissioners emphasized the urgency of completing the replacement before the next cooling season. Green Holly Elementary School Roof and HVAC Renovation: A budget authority request was approved for $9.17 million in state funding through the Healthy School Facilities Fund for a roof and HVAC renovation at Green Holly Elementary School. The commissioners expressed support for the project, which will include the installation of new systems, as well as necessary structural improvements to ensure the long-term safety and comfort of students and staff.

Comprehensive Plan Update

The commissioners received an update from Jessica Andrus, Director of Land Use and Growth Management, and Leanne King, a consultant with Clarion Associates, on the county’s comprehensive plan, branded as “Saint Mary’s 2050: Charting Our Tomorrow.” The plan is a strategic initiative to guide development and land use decisions over the next 25 years, with a focus on growth management, infrastructure, environmental conservation, and economic development.

Key points:

Timeline and Public Engagement: The project is an 18-month process, with multiple “community engagement windows” planned to ensure public input is heard and incorporated. Workshops, both in-person and online, will be held starting in January and February of 2025.

The project is an 18-month process, with multiple “community engagement windows” planned to ensure public input is heard and incorporated. Workshops, both in-person and online, will be held starting in January and February of 2025. Goals: The comprehensive plan will focus on balancing growth with the preservation of rural areas, addressing housing and infrastructure needs, and maintaining the county’s unique character.

The comprehensive plan will focus on balancing growth with the preservation of rural areas, addressing housing and infrastructure needs, and maintaining the county’s unique character. Public Education: The engagement process will not only seek input but also educate the public about development districts, zoning laws, and agricultural preservation. Commissioners emphasized the need to involve residents from all demographics, ensuring representation from lower-income groups and service workers.

Commissioner Comments

The commissioners concluded the meeting with personal reflections and updates:

Condolences for Judge Michael Stamm: Several commissioners expressed sorrow over the recent passing of Judge Michael Stamm, a long-serving public servant in the county. They highlighted his dedication and significant contributions to the legal community.

Several commissioners expressed sorrow over the recent passing of Judge Michael Stamm, a long-serving public servant in the county. They highlighted his dedication and significant contributions to the legal community. YMCA Groundbreaking: Commissioner Hewitt shared the good news that the YMCA project in Saint Mary’s County is moving forward, with construction costs coming in under budget. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for November 19, 2024.

Commissioner Hewitt shared the good news that the YMCA project in Saint Mary’s County is moving forward, with construction costs coming in under budget. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for November 19, 2024. Volunteerism Encouraged: Commissioners highlighted the importance of volunteerism in the county, particularly as the county recovers from the impacts of the pandemic. They urged residents to get involved in community organizations and events to support local causes.

Closing Remarks

The meeting adjourned after a review of upcoming events and meetings, including a scheduled briefing from the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) and joint meetings with local education officials.

