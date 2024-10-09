Lexington Park Man Charged with Machine Gun Possession Following Search Related to Woman’s Fatal Shooting

Devin Allen Miles, 21, of Lexington Park, faces multiple charges related to firearm possession after a search of a home on October 8, 2024, uncovered an unregistered firearm equipped with a machine gun conversion device. The search was conducted as part of a death investigation into the tragic fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman, who had been found shot at the residence earlier that same day.

According to court documents, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office executed a search and seizure warrant at Miles’ residence on Little Girls Way. The investigation was linked to the fatal shooting of the young woman, though authorities have not yet confirmed if there is a direct connection between Miles and the victim, nor have they revealed further details surrounding the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

During the search, officers discovered a Polymer 80 handgun, also known as a “ghost gun” due to its lack of serial numbers, stored inside a safe in Miles’ bedroom. Additionally, the firearm was equipped with a “switch,” a device that converts a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic weapon, capable of firing multiple rounds with a single pull of the trigger. Under Maryland law, this alteration classifies the weapon as a machine gun.

Following his arrest, Miles was interviewed by detectives at the St. Mary’s County District Three Substation. He was read his Miranda rights and subsequently admitted that the Polymer 80 handgun was his. He referred to the weapon as a “ghost gun” and confirmed that it was modified with a “switch” to make it fully automatic. Miles also admitted to possessing several magazines and ammunition that matched the firearm, which were also found during the search.

Miles has been charged with the following offenses:

Rapid Fire Trigger Activator Violation

Possession of a Machine Gun for Aggressive Purposes

Authorities have not yet disclosed any charges related to the ongoing death investigation, but Miles is currently being held without bond. His bail review hearing is set for October 9, 2024, at the District Court in St. Mary’s County.

