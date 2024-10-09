Advance Voter Registration Deadline is October 15, 2024 – Marylanders Can Register to Vote Online, By Mail or In-Person

The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) today is reminding Marylanders that the advance deadline to register to vote in this year’s Presidential General Election is Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

To register to vote or check that your registration is up to date, use SBE’s online registration system. Those who prefer not to register online may print the registration form (English version and Spanish version) and submit it at their local board of elections. If a voter is sending in their voter registration by mail, it must be postmarked by October 15.

Marylanders can also register when they cast their vote during Early Voting (Thursday, October 24 through Thursday, October 31) or on Election Day (Tuesday, November 5.) Make sure to bring a document that proves where you live when you visit your local polling place.

SBE reminds Marylanders who are on parole or probation, or have completed their sentence, that they are eligible to vote unless they were convicted of buying or selling votes.