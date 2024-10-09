15-Year-Old Flown to Trauma Center After Being Stabbed in White Plains

On Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at approximately 2:38 p.m., police and emergency medical services responded to the area of St. Christopher’s Drive and Feather’s Court in White Plains, for the reported stabbing.

911 callers reported a teenaged female approximately 15 to 17-years-old in all black stabbed another teen after a reported fight.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 15-year-old female with a single stab wound to the back with the victim reporting numbness to a lower extremity.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

Police Activity: Officers are in the area of St. Christopher’s Drive near Feather’s Court in White Plains. A preliminary investigation shows a teen was stabbed during an altercation with another teen. The victim was flown to a hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life threatening.

More details to be released when available.