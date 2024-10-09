UPDATE: 14-Year-Old and 16-Year-Old Charged in Stabbing of 15-Year-Old in White Plains, Victim Flown to Trauma Center

UPDATE 10/11/2024: On Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 2:35 p.m., officers responded to the 11200 block of St. Christopher Drive in White Plains for the report of a stabbing.

A preliminary investigation showed three teens were walking home after being dropped off by a school bus when they were approached by a group of other teens who were waiting nearby to fight them.

A physical altercation ensued between the two groups during which one of the teens stabbed another teen in the back with a pocket knife. The person who was stabbed was flown to a hospital and treated for injuries that were later determined to be non-life threatening.

In accordance with Maryland law, a 14-year-old was charged on a juvenile offense report with first-degree assault. A 16-year-old was charged on a juvenile offense report with second-degree assault.

Both teens were released to their parents.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending. Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Ondrish at 301-609-3282 ext. 0636.

10/9/2024: On Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at approximately 2:38 p.m., police and emergency medical services responded to the area of St. Christopher’s Drive and Feather’s Court in White Plains, for the reported stabbing.

911 callers reported a teenaged female approximately 15 to 17-years-old in all black stabbed another teen after a reported fight.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 15-year-old female with a single stab wound to the back with the victim reporting numbness to a lower extremity.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

