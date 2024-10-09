Mully’s Brewery Creates Oyster Fest Brews for the 58th Annual U.S. Oyster Festival

Oysters and beer go together like Batman and Robin, so it’s only fitting for the 58th Annual U.S. Oyster Festival to have their own beers to commemorate this amazing festival.

Taking place on October 19th and 20th at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds the U.S. Oyster Festival will feature oyster tastings, live music, and their world famous Oyster Shucking Competition.

The Oyster Festival has offered beer to patrons in the past, but what’s new this year is that two of the beers are made specifically for the 58th Annual Oyster Festival from the team at Mully’s Brewery in Prince Frederick.

These exclusive specialties will be available to enjoy during the festival from the beer truck and Mully’s Brewery will be onsite to talk about the beers and sell commemorative cans. A perfect opportunity for you to take a 6-pack (or two!) home.

Tickets to the festival can be purchased online in advance at www.usoysterfest.com. Saturday, October 19th 10am – 6pm; Sunday, October 20th 11am – 6pm.



Road to Ireland

The winner of the U.S. Oyster Festival Shucking Competition earns a spot to compete in the Galway International Oyster & Seafood Festival in Ireland so it was only fitting to brew an Irish Red called Road To Ireland. Mully’s Irish Red Ale has beautiful ruby hues from the kilned malt used during brewing. This beer has a malty backbone, a touch of caramelized sweetness, and a clean, dry finish.

Bivalve Brew – Oyster Stout 5.1% abv (WARNING: CONTAINS SHELLFISH)

Oysters pair perfectly with stout-style beers…the dark, roasted characteristics of this style of beer are complemented by our favorite sweet and salty mollusk. Magic happens when you take this pairing a step further and brew a stout WITH oysters! It becomes a symphonic medley in a glass. Bivalve Brew was brewed using local Southern Maryland oysters so if you are an oyster and beer fan then this is the beer for you!



– Mully’s Brewery is a family owned and operated brewing facility located in Prince Frederick, MD where they have been creating award-winning beers since 2013. Their on-site taproom features a rotating lineup of beer styles, including non-alcohol options, so there is something for everyone to enjoy.

About the U.S. Oyster Festival – The festival’s purpose is to acknowledge the heritage and culture of the watermen, the importance that oysters and seafood have had on the area, and to come together as a community to celebrate the history of St Mary’s County. Via the festival, the Rotary Club of Lexington Park has raised over $700 thousand dollars that go directly back to the St Mary’s County community. Organizations that receive funds include Feed St Mary’s, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Christmas in April, Three Oaks Center, St. Vincent de Paul of IHM, Sierra Club, Greenwell Foundation, and Mike’s Food Fund.



