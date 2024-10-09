58th Annual U.S. Oyster Festival on Saturday, October 19th, 2024 in Leonardtown

The 58th Annual Oyster Festival will take place on October 19-20, 2024, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. Gates will be open from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Saturday and from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Sunday.

The festival offers single-day admission for $15, while a weekend pass is available for $25. Children 12 and under can attend for free.

Attendees can enjoy various activities, including the U.S. National Oyster Shucking Contest. Vendor and exhibitor applications are closed for this year, but sponsorship opportunities are still available.

For more information, you can contact the festival organizers at [email protected] or call 301-863-5015.

Tickets to the festival can be purchased online in advance at www.usoysterfest.com.


