Lexington Park’s Fiesta Pollo Shuts Down: Community Praises Food, Criticizes Location

After nearly six years of serving the community, Fiesta Pollo, a beloved restaurant offering a blend of Mexican and Central American cuisine, has announced its closure. The owners expressed their gratitude to the residents of Southern Maryland for their unwavering support since the restaurant opened in December 2018.

In a heartfelt message, the owners highlighted the essential elements that help a local restaurant succeed: community support, a strong economy, and a safe environment for families to gather.

While Fiesta Pollo thrived in providing delicious, authentic food, safety concerns and the challenges associated with their location in Lexington Park appear to have contributed to the decision to close.

Many loyal customers took to social media to express their disappointment over the closure, praising the food and staff. Some shared memories of family meals that provided comfort during difficult times like the COVID-19 lockdown. One patron commented on how Fiesta Pollo’s family meals fed their household for days, while others expressed sadness at losing access to their favorite dishes like tamales, pupusas, and birria tacos.

However, amidst the outpouring of support, several customers speculated that safety issues in Lexington Park were a significant reason for the restaurant’s closure. One commenter shared that the restaurant had been robbed, suggesting that crime may have played a role in the decision to close, stating, “Not being safe is a valid reason to go.” This sentiment was echoed by others who noted that the area’s unsafe reputation made it difficult for the restaurant to sustain itself despite having great food and loyal customers.

“Location is everything, and this is a really bad area of town,” one person remarked, adding that people feared being shot, mugged, or accosted in the neighborhood. Another noted that while the food and service were excellent, the area’s reputation for crime likely contributed to the restaurant’s struggles.

Several other comments highlighted a belief that Lexington Park’s location has a troubled history, with one customer speculating that “nothing has survived in that location” due to ongoing safety concerns. Some even suggested that Fiesta Pollo should consider relocating to a safer part of Southern Maryland, where it might thrive without the negative perception tied to the neighborhood.

Despite the challenges, Fiesta Pollo’s owners remain grateful for the community’s unwavering support. They urged customers to continue visiting their sister restaurants, Fiesta Café in Mechanicsville and Tequila Grill in Charlotte Hall, both of which are thriving thanks to the loyalty of Southern Maryland residents.

Fiesta Pollo’s closure shines a spotlight on growing concerns about safety in Lexington Park. For many, the closure of this beloved restaurant is a reminder of how critical a safe environment is to the success of local businesses. As one customer commented, “Safety and community support go hand in hand.” The loss of Fiesta Pollo not only leaves a gap in the local dining scene but also underscores the need for ongoing efforts to address the area’s safety concerns for the benefit of both businesses and residents alike.