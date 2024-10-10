Expect Traffic Delays Throughout the Day on Three Notch Road Due to Nicoletti’s Drive-Thru $10 Pizza

On Thursday, October 10, 2024, Nicolletti’s will be hosting a drive-through pizza pickup event. Only large 16″ pizzas will be available for $10 each, including tax. Every pizza will come half pepperoni and half cheese, with no substitutions or special requests allowed.

For those who prefer to pick up a pizza early and cook it later, a “Take and Bake” option will be offered.

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nicolletti’s will not be offering their regular menu and will only serve the 16″ pizzas. To streamline the process, they will not be taking pre-orders, phone orders, or online orders during this time.

Only cash will be accepted, with customers required to provide exact change. One pizza will be $10, and two pizzas will be $20, paid in cash.

Each car will be limited to a maximum of three pizzas, though this is subject to change based on demand.

The line will begin at the Rt. 235 entrance, with customers pulling up in front of Nicolletti’s building facing ABC Liquor. Patrons should remain in their vehicles as an employee will come to take the order.

Nicolletti’s expresses their gratitude to the community for its continued support.

