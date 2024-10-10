Traffic Delays on Three Notch Road Due to Nicoletti’s Drive-Thru $10 Pizza

On Thursday, October 10, 2024, we will be doing a drive through pizza pick up. We will only be doing our large 16″ pizzas for $10 which includes tax. Every pizza will half pepperoni and half cheese. No substitutions and no requests.

If you would like to pick up a pizza early and cook it later you can get a Take and Bake pizza!

We will be selling nothing else our menu from 11-8 pm. We will not be taking pre-orders, phone orders or online orders during this time to make everything as smooth as possible.

We will not be accepting credit cards. All orders must be paid in cash with exact change. So, if you want 1 pizza it is $10 cash even, 2 pizzas $20 cash even.

We will be limiting each car to a max of 3 pizzas (subject to change).

The line will start at the Rt. 235 entrance. You will pull up in front of Nicolletti’s building facing ABC Liquor store. Stay in your car and an employee will come to you and take your order.

Everyone at Nicolletti’s wants to thank all of you for your continued support.

