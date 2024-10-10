MD SHA to Start Resurfacing Section of Route 5 Starting Today

Drivers Should Remain Alert for Lane Closures, Work Crews Starting Tonight, October 10

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will resurface a section of northbound MD 5 (Three Notch Road) between MD 6 (New Market Turner Road) and MD 235 (Three Notch Road) beginning October 10, 2024.

The resurfacing project should be completed by mid-November, weather permitting.

Crews will remove the top layer of asphalt, patch, and resurface MD 5 within the project limits. Drivers should expect daytime and nighttime single-lane closures 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Fridays. Work hours are subject to change.

The State Highway Administration’s contractor F. O. Day Company Inc. of Rockville will use portable variable message signs, temporary traffic signs and barrels to guide motorists through the work zone.

Customers with questions about this roadwork may contact the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603. Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zone for the safety of all drivers and the crews working to improve our roadways.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit Project Portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.